Yuri Savichev, the Olympic champion and scorer of the USSR national team’s golden goal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, has opened up about his current profession.

Idman.biz, citing Championat, reports that the former footballer, who turns 60 today, now resides in Germany.

Savichev has distanced himself from football, saying: "I tried coaching in the lower leagues, but it didn’t work out—it’s not for me. My son, Yurka, works at a medical clinic. I studied medical technology and now repair equipment. I’ve been doing this for nine years. There’s a stable salary. It took me a long time to get used to waking up early. My workday starts at 7:00 AM and ends at 3:30 PM. Saturdays and Sundays are off. Football is just stress—I couldn’t handle it."

During the Soviet era, Savichev played for Torpedo Moscow before moving to Greece (Olympiacos) and Germany (Saarbrücken, St. Pauli). He also represented the USSR national team and retired from professional football in 2000.

Notably, Azerbaijani footballer Igor Ponomaryov was also part of the USSR squad that won Olympic gold alongside Savichev in 1988.

Idman.biz