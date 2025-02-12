Fernando Santos receives legend award in Greece

Azerbaijan national team head coach Fernando Santos has been honored with a prestigious award in Greece.

The 71-year-old Portuguese coach was presented with the Legend award at the Gazzetta Awards gala, Idman.biz reports.

The event recognized individuals who have made significant contributions to Greek sports.

Santos received the award from former Greece national team player Demis Nikolaidis, with whom he won the Greek Cup in the 2001/02 season with AEK.

Santos has an extensive coaching history in Greece, having managed AEK from 2001-2002, Panathinaikos in 2002, PAOK from 2007-2010, and the Greece national team from 2010-2014. He took over as head coach of the Azerbaijan national team in the summer of 2024.

Idman.biz