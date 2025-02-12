13 February 2025
Ryonosuke Ohori: "I'm here to prove myself and help Neftchi Succeed - INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
12 February 2025 16:18
39
The Japanese midfielder discusses his adaptation, goals, and what drew him to the Azerbaijani club

An Interview with Neftchi’s Japanese Midfielder Ryonosuke Ohori for Idman.biz

- You’ve been with Neftchi for about a month now. Have you settled in?

- Yes, I'm doing well. Everyone is very kind and easy to communicate with.

- How long do you think it will take for you to showcase your full potential in your new team?

- My performance is not good yet, so I'll try my best to help the team soon.

- Why did you choose Neftchi?

- I came to Neftchi because I knew that it was a big club and that Honda Keisuke played here.

- What are your thoughts on the Azerbaijani league?

- I think this league is a league where you have to switch between offense and defense quickly. I'll try my best to get used to this league quickly.

- How do you assess Neftchi’s chances in the Premier League?

- We are a good team. We shouldn't play every game with the intention of winning.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

