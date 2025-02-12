12 February 2025
21st century record in Azerbaijan Championships

12 February 2025 11:59
In the 22nd round of the Misli Premier League, Qarabag defeated Sabail 5-0 in an impressive home victory.

The match was scoreless for 75 minutes, with all five goals coming in the final 15 minutes, after the referee's final whistle was just minutes away, Idman.biz reports.

With this result, Qarabag set a new record in Azerbaijan's football history for the 21st century. They became the latest team to open the scoring in a match where they scored five or more goals. Although they scored their first goal in the 76th minute, they reached five by the end of the match.

Previously, the century's record belonged to Gabala, who in the 2021/22 season, opened the scoring in the 65th minute against Sabail and eventually won 5-0.

