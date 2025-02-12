12 February 2025
EN

Confident win for PSG, Real Madrid defeat Man City – VIDEO

Football
News
12 February 2025 09:23
50
The UEFA Champions League playoff stage kicked off with four exciting matches.

Idman.biz reports that the first clash of the day saw a French showdown between Brest and PSG. The Parisians secured a dominant victory, asserting their superiority.

The most anticipated fixture featured Manchester City hosting Real Madrid. Despite Pep Guardiola’s side taking the lead twice, the visitors staged a remarkable comeback to claim a hard-fought win.

Elsewhere, Juventus edged past PSV at home, while Borussia Dortmund secured an impressive away victory against Sporting, strengthening their chances of reaching the Round of 16.

Champions League – Playoff Stage (First Leg) Results

February 11
21:45 Brest 0–3 PSG

00:00 Manchester City 2–3 Real Madrid

00:00 Juventus 2–1 PSV

00:00 Sporting 0–3 Borussia Dortmund

The first-leg matches will conclude on February 12.

