11 February 2025
EN

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed

Football
News
11 February 2025 13:47
3
Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed

As the Champions League knockout stage kicks off today, the odds for the remaining teams have been unveiled.

Idman.biz reports that Opta has determined the likelihood of each club's progression in the tournament.

Regarding the chances of winning the trophy, English clubs are considered the favorites. Liverpool is the top contender, followed by Arsenal, with Inter Milan completing the top three.

Here are the teams with the highest chances:
1. Liverpool – 24.6%
2. Arsenal – 16.6%
3. Inter Milan – 14.5%
4. Barcelona – 9.5%
5. PSG – 6.3%
6. Real Madrid – 4.4%
7. Atletico Madrid – 3.9%
8. Bayer Leverkusen – 3.7%
9. Atalanta – 3.5%
10. Manchester City – 3.2%

Teams finishing in positions 9-24 during the group stage will compete in the knockout phase, while the top 8 teams will automatically advance to the Round of 16.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

AFFA acknowledges referee's mistake: "Referee did not record the foul"
12:31
Football

AFFA acknowledges referee's mistake: "Referee did not record the foul"

Clarity has been provided regarding the controversial moments during the Sabah vs Turan Tovuz (2:1) match

Emin Mahmudov: "It doesn't matter what form Qarabag is in, we are focused on winning" - INTERVIEW
12:03
Football

Emin Mahmudov: "It doesn't matter what form Qarabag is in, we are focused on winning" - INTERVIEW

Interview with Emin Mahmudov, midfielder for Neftchi
Andrey Lunev explains why he left Qarabag
11:22
Football

Andrey Lunev explains why he left Qarabag

Former Qarabag goalkeeper opens up about his departure from the Azerbaijani champions
Araz-Nakhchivan reaches 100 games milestone
10:59
Football

Araz-Nakhchivan reaches 100 games milestone

Club celebrates century of matches with goalless draw against Kapaz
Sabah celebrates milestone wins with historic victory
10:47
Football

Sabah celebrates milestone wins with historic victory

Capital club reaches 80th championship win and 40th home victory in a landmark match against Turan Tovuz
Emin Mahmudov makes history with Neftchi’s 650th away goal
10:35
Football

Emin Mahmudov makes history with Neftchi’s 650th away goal

Midfielder scores milestone in the Azerbaijani Championship

Most read

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo
9 February 10:13
Football

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo

The event took place before the Madrid Derby

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?
8 February 14:30
Football

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?

The global ranking of football leagues has been announced
Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku
8 February 16:45
Football

Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku

27-year-old football player most recently played for the Cypriot club Paralimni
Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart
8 February 16:21
Football

Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart

Stuttgart has won once in its last four matches in all tournaments