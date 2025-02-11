Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed

As the Champions League knockout stage kicks off today, the odds for the remaining teams have been unveiled.

Idman.biz reports that Opta has determined the likelihood of each club's progression in the tournament.

Regarding the chances of winning the trophy, English clubs are considered the favorites. Liverpool is the top contender, followed by Arsenal, with Inter Milan completing the top three.

Here are the teams with the highest chances:

1. Liverpool – 24.6%

2. Arsenal – 16.6%

3. Inter Milan – 14.5%

4. Barcelona – 9.5%

5. PSG – 6.3%

6. Real Madrid – 4.4%

7. Atletico Madrid – 3.9%

8. Bayer Leverkusen – 3.7%

9. Atalanta – 3.5%

10. Manchester City – 3.2%

Teams finishing in positions 9-24 during the group stage will compete in the knockout phase, while the top 8 teams will automatically advance to the Round of 16.

