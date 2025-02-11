AFFA acknowledges referee's mistake: "Referee did not record the foul"

Clarity has been provided regarding the controversial moments during the Sabah vs Turan Tovuz (2:1) match in the 22nd round of the Misli Premier League.

Frank De Bleeckere, Chairman of the AFFA Referees Committee, commented on the events that occurred during the match, Idman.biz reports.

In an interview with the media service of the organization, De Bleeckere first clarified the situation in the 58th minute: "During a battle for the ball near the corner flag on Sabah's side of the field, a foul occurred, but the referee did not record it. Instead, the referee indicated for the game to be restarted from the sideline since the ball had gone out of bounds. The game continued, and Sabah scored a goal at the end of the attack. In this situation, VAR cannot intervene for the unrecorded foul, as the sideline restart marks the beginning of a new attack phase for Sabah."

De Bleeckere also addressed the controversial moment in the 90+5th minute: "VAR intervened. A foul occurred when a Sabah player pushed an opponent. After the goal was scored, VAR rechecked the attack's start phase and intervened regarding the foul that occurred before the goal. After reviewing the incident, the referee disallowed the goal scored by Sabah. In both cases, VAR correctly followed the VAR protocol."

Sabah won the match against Turan Tovuz with a 2:1 score.

Idman.biz