Yassine Cheuko: "I am ready to do whatever it takes" - VIDEO

"It is not my role to apprehend fans who invade the field."

That’s how Yassine Cheuko, Lionel Messi’s personal bodyguard at Inter Miami, responded on social media to the viral video of a fan running onto the field and tackling the Argentine superstar, Idman.biz reports.

Speaking about the incident, Cheuko emphasized that ensuring fan control falls under the responsibility of stadium security personnel:

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the stadium security teams in Honduras and Peru for their professionalism and assistance, which have been truly invaluable to me.

It is not my role to apprehend fans who invade the field. That is the responsibility of the stadium security staff. But let’s be honest: most of them — and I emphasize most, without generalizing — are not fully focused on their duties. Instead of ensuring security, they are more occupied with watching the game or taking photos and videos. And because they are not paying attention, I made the decision, on my own initiative, to step in and handle the situation in case of an intrusion.

Please, gentlemen of the security staff, I ask you with all the respect and seriousness this deserves: stay vigilant. Do the job you are paid to do. The safety of the stadium, the players, and the fans depends on you. I will always be there to support you, always ready to intervene when needed. But if you do not do your part, this mission becomes very difficult for me to handle alone.

I am not a celebrity, and I have no ego. I don’t make 3 millions of dollars a year, as some media may claim. I am simply a worker, like millions of others, giving my best every day to accomplish my mission with dedication and honor. My role is to ensure the safety of the people I work with and to harm no fans., and for that, I am ready to do whatever it takes.

I am ready to run across the field in sneakers. To fall face down in front of thousands of people. To get tackled, shoved, humiliated if necessary. None of that matters to me. Because my image doesn’t count—only my mission matters. And if one day I have to give my life to fulfill my duty, I will do it without hesitation.

Because beyond what others think, beyond the struggles, beyond the sacrifices—what truly defines me is my commitment. My purpose.

Thank you all. Take care. May God bless and protect you, for He is the true protector.”

Idman.biz