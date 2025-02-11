11 February 2025
EN

Yassine Cheuko: "I am ready to do whatever it takes" - VIDEO

Football
News
11 February 2025 09:53
46
Yassine Cheuko: "I am ready to do whatever it takes" - VIDEO

"It is not my role to apprehend fans who invade the field."

That’s how Yassine Cheuko, Lionel Messi’s personal bodyguard at Inter Miami, responded on social media to the viral video of a fan running onto the field and tackling the Argentine superstar, Idman.biz reports.

Speaking about the incident, Cheuko emphasized that ensuring fan control falls under the responsibility of stadium security personnel:
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the stadium security teams in Honduras and Peru for their professionalism and assistance, which have been truly invaluable to me.

It is not my role to apprehend fans who invade the field. That is the responsibility of the stadium security staff. But let’s be honest: most of them — and I emphasize most, without generalizing — are not fully focused on their duties. Instead of ensuring security, they are more occupied with watching the game or taking photos and videos. And because they are not paying attention, I made the decision, on my own initiative, to step in and handle the situation in case of an intrusion.

Please, gentlemen of the security staff, I ask you with all the respect and seriousness this deserves: stay vigilant. Do the job you are paid to do. The safety of the stadium, the players, and the fans depends on you. I will always be there to support you, always ready to intervene when needed. But if you do not do your part, this mission becomes very difficult for me to handle alone.

I am not a celebrity, and I have no ego. I don’t make 3 millions of dollars a year, as some media may claim. I am simply a worker, like millions of others, giving my best every day to accomplish my mission with dedication and honor. My role is to ensure the safety of the people I work with and to harm no fans., and for that, I am ready to do whatever it takes.

I am ready to run across the field in sneakers. To fall face down in front of thousands of people. To get tackled, shoved, humiliated if necessary. None of that matters to me. Because my image doesn’t count—only my mission matters. And if one day I have to give my life to fulfill my duty, I will do it without hesitation.

Because beyond what others think, beyond the struggles, beyond the sacrifices—what truly defines me is my commitment. My purpose.

Thank you all. Take care. May God bless and protect you, for He is the true protector.”

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed
13:47
Football

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed

Regarding the chances of winning the trophy, English clubs are considered the favorites
AFFA acknowledges referee's mistake: "Referee did not record the foul"
12:31
Football

AFFA acknowledges referee's mistake: "Referee did not record the foul"

Clarity has been provided regarding the controversial moments during the Sabah vs Turan Tovuz (2:1) match

Emin Mahmudov: "It doesn't matter what form Qarabag is in, we are focused on winning" - INTERVIEW
12:03
Football

Emin Mahmudov: "It doesn't matter what form Qarabag is in, we are focused on winning" - INTERVIEW

Interview with Emin Mahmudov, midfielder for Neftchi
Andrey Lunev explains why he left Qarabag
11:22
Football

Andrey Lunev explains why he left Qarabag

Former Qarabag goalkeeper opens up about his departure from the Azerbaijani champions
Araz-Nakhchivan reaches 100 games milestone
10:59
Football

Araz-Nakhchivan reaches 100 games milestone

Club celebrates century of matches with goalless draw against Kapaz
Sabah celebrates milestone wins with historic victory
10:47
Football

Sabah celebrates milestone wins with historic victory

Capital club reaches 80th championship win and 40th home victory in a landmark match against Turan Tovuz

Most read

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo
9 February 10:13
Football

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo

The event took place before the Madrid Derby

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?
8 February 14:30
Football

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?

The global ranking of football leagues has been announced
Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku
8 February 16:45
Football

Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku

27-year-old football player most recently played for the Cypriot club Paralimni
Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart
8 February 16:21
Football

Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart

Stuttgart has won once in its last four matches in all tournaments