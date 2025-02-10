Championship underdog stuns Liverpool - SHOCK RESULT - VIDEO

The FA Cup Round of 32 matches are underway in England.
Wolves secured a 2-0 away victory over Blackburn in the first match of the day, advancing to the Round of 16, Idman.biz reports.
In a stunning upset, Championship underdog Plymouth defeated Premier League leaders Liverpool with a narrow 1-0 victory.
The day's final match saw Aston Villa eliminate Tottenham with a 2-1 win.
FA Cup – Round of 32 Results
February 9
16:30 – Blackburn 0-2 Wolves
19:00 – Plymouth 1-0 Liverpool
21:35 – Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham
Idman.biz