Championship underdog stuns Liverpool - SHOCK RESULT - VIDEO

The FA Cup Round of 32 matches are underway in England.

Wolves secured a 2-0 away victory over Blackburn in the first match of the day, advancing to the Round of 16, Idman.biz reports.

In a stunning upset, Championship underdog Plymouth defeated Premier League leaders Liverpool with a narrow 1-0 victory.

The day's final match saw Aston Villa eliminate Tottenham with a 2-1 win.

FA Cup – Round of 32 Results

February 9

16:30 – Blackburn 0-2 Wolves

19:00 – Plymouth 1-0 Liverpool

21:35 – Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham

Idman.biz