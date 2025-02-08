Arsenal target strikers

Arsenal have decided to strengthen their attacking line.

English club has already made plans regarding the forward they will buy in the summer, Idman.biz reports.

London representative is interested in 4 strikers with the aim of adding one of them to their squad in the off-season. 20-year-old Evan Ferguson, who is on loan at West Ham, is one of the main targets of the Gunners. 23-year-old Botofogo striker Igor Jesus, 25-year-old Newcastle forward Alexander Isak and 21-year-old Leipzig talent Benjamin Sheshko are also on Arsenal's transfer list.

The capital representative seems more difficult to add Isak to the squad than the others.

Idman.biz