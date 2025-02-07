Winter transfer window breaks records with unprecedented spending

A new record has been set during the winter transfer window.

According to a statement from FIFA's press service, professional clubs have spent a total of $2.35 billion on player transfers during the transfer period.

This sets a new record for winter transfer windows, Idman.biz reports.

Compared to January 2024, this amount represents a 57.9% increase over the previous record set in 2023, which was $1.5 billion.

English clubs have spent the most, with a total expenditure of $622 million.

The overall number of transfers has also risen by nearly 20% compared to 2024, reaching 5,863 transfers. This too is a new record.

A new record has also been set in women’s football, with transfers totaling $5.8 million—an increase of 180% compared to the previous year.

Idman.biz