7 February 2025
EN

Winter transfer window breaks records with unprecedented spending

Football
News
7 February 2025 17:54
30
Winter transfer window breaks records with unprecedented spending

A new record has been set during the winter transfer window.

According to a statement from FIFA's press service, professional clubs have spent a total of $2.35 billion on player transfers during the transfer period.

This sets a new record for winter transfer windows, Idman.biz reports.

Compared to January 2024, this amount represents a 57.9% increase over the previous record set in 2023, which was $1.5 billion.

English clubs have spent the most, with a total expenditure of $622 million.

The overall number of transfers has also risen by nearly 20% compared to 2024, reaching 5,863 transfers. This too is a new record.

A new record has also been set in women’s football, with transfers totaling $5.8 million—an increase of 180% compared to the previous year.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Araz-Nakhchivan’s Brazilian player to be out for two weeks
18:25
Football

Araz-Nakhchivan’s Brazilian player to be out for two weeks

Ramon Machado injured, will miss at least two weeks of action

Qarabag may part ways with goalkeeper
18:19
Football

Qarabag may part ways with goalkeeper

Amin Ramazanov's future at risk after injury-stricken season
Neftchi Arena Renamed
17:14
Football

Neftchi Arena Renamed

Starting from the new season, Neftchi Arena will be officially renamed Palms Sport
Kady returns to Hungary after signing with Qarabag
16:53
Football

Kady returns to Hungary after signing with Qarabag

Qarabag’s new midfielder, Kady Borges, has returned to Hungary

Emin Amrullayev: "Predicting Neftchi’s future is risky"
15:59
Football

Emin Amrullayev: "Predicting Neftchi’s future is risky"

Club official stresses the importance of patience and stability

Why are Mahir Emreli’s teammates unhappy with him?
15:28
Football

Why are Mahir Emreli’s teammates unhappy with him?

Azerbaijani striker faces serious challenges at Nürnberg

Most read

Men's World Best Goalscorer 2025
5 February 10:52
Football

Men's World Best Goalscorer 2025

IFFHS reveals the top goal scorers of 2025
Kady Borges back at Qarabag
5 February 09:05
Football

Kady Borges back at Qarabag

The 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Qarabag
Vusal Isgandarli opens scoring for Boluspor against Galatasaray - VIDEO
6 February 18:01
Football

Vusal Isgandarli opens scoring for Boluspor against Galatasaray - VIDEO

Former Azerbaijan national team striker finds the net in Turkish Cup clash

Neymar plays his first game for Santos after 12 years - VIDEO
6 February 12:44
Football

Neymar plays his first game for Santos after 12 years - VIDEO

The Brazilian star returns to his roots