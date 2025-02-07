Vatan Football School Director: "The person in question is not our employee, law enforcement has begun the investigation" - EXCLUSIVE - VIDEO

"It's unpleasant for our name to be involved in such an incident."

This statement was made by Mustafa Hasanov, the director of the Vatan Football School, in an exclusive interview with Idman.biz.

He commented on the incident that occurred during the XXVI round match of the U17 League between Vatan and Neftchi: "The person in question is not our employee. He has no license, nor does he have any affiliation with the Vatan Football School. At that time, he was in the spectators' zone. He simply saw the coaches speaking harshly and attempted to intervene. Later, he got involved in the conflict that occurred in the Neftchi technical zone. This is the initial information we have. Currently, law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter. If any details come to light during the investigation, appropriate decisions will be made. The issue is also under control by the school."

The individual, identified as the administrator of Vatan, allegedly headbutted Neftchi head coach Asif Ramazanov, breaking his nose.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz