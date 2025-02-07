7 February 2025
EN

Vatan Football School Director: "The person in question is not our employee, law enforcement has begun the investigation" - EXCLUSIVE - VIDEO

Football
News
7 February 2025 12:06
48
Vatan Football School Director: "The person in question is not our employee, law enforcement has begun the investigation" - EXCLUSIVE - VIDEO

"It's unpleasant for our name to be involved in such an incident."

This statement was made by Mustafa Hasanov, the director of the Vatan Football School, in an exclusive interview with Idman.biz.

He commented on the incident that occurred during the XXVI round match of the U17 League between Vatan and Neftchi: "The person in question is not our employee. He has no license, nor does he have any affiliation with the Vatan Football School. At that time, he was in the spectators' zone. He simply saw the coaches speaking harshly and attempted to intervene. Later, he got involved in the conflict that occurred in the Neftchi technical zone. This is the initial information we have. Currently, law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter. If any details come to light during the investigation, appropriate decisions will be made. The issue is also under control by the school."

The individual, identified as the administrator of Vatan, allegedly headbutted Neftchi head coach Asif Ramazanov, breaking his nose.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Araz-Nakhchivan’s Brazilian player to be out for two weeks
18:25
Football

Araz-Nakhchivan’s Brazilian player to be out for two weeks

Ramon Machado injured, will miss at least two weeks of action

Qarabag may part ways with goalkeeper
18:19
Football

Qarabag may part ways with goalkeeper

Amin Ramazanov's future at risk after injury-stricken season
Winter transfer window breaks records with unprecedented spending
17:54
Football

Winter transfer window breaks records with unprecedented spending

New highs set in both men’s and women’s football markets

Neftchi Arena Renamed
17:14
Football

Neftchi Arena Renamed

Starting from the new season, Neftchi Arena will be officially renamed Palms Sport
Kady returns to Hungary after signing with Qarabag
16:53
Football

Kady returns to Hungary after signing with Qarabag

Qarabag’s new midfielder, Kady Borges, has returned to Hungary

Emin Amrullayev: "Predicting Neftchi’s future is risky"
15:59
Football

Emin Amrullayev: "Predicting Neftchi’s future is risky"

Club official stresses the importance of patience and stability

Most read

Men's World Best Goalscorer 2025
5 February 10:52
Football

Men's World Best Goalscorer 2025

IFFHS reveals the top goal scorers of 2025
Kady Borges back at Qarabag
5 February 09:05
Football

Kady Borges back at Qarabag

The 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Qarabag
Vusal Isgandarli opens scoring for Boluspor against Galatasaray - VIDEO
6 February 18:01
Football

Vusal Isgandarli opens scoring for Boluspor against Galatasaray - VIDEO

Former Azerbaijan national team striker finds the net in Turkish Cup clash

Neymar plays his first game for Santos after 12 years - VIDEO
6 February 12:44
Football

Neymar plays his first game for Santos after 12 years - VIDEO

The Brazilian star returns to his roots