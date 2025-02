Valencia has recorded its worst-ever home defeat in Spanish Cup history, falling 5-0 to Barcelona in the quarterfinals.

The club had never lost a Copa del Rey home match by such a large margin before, Idman.biz reports.

The previous worst defeat dates back to the 1950/51 season when Real Madrid secured a 5-1 victory in the Round of 16.

With this win, Barcelona join Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, and Real Sociedad in the semifinals.

Idman.biz