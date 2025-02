The French Cup quarterfinal draw has been finalized, setting up an intriguing clash for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Parisian giants will face fourth-division side Stade Briochin in the next round, Idman.biz reports.

Other quarterfinal matchups include Brest vs. Dunkerque, Cannes vs. Guingamp, and Reims vs. Angers.

The quarterfinal matches are scheduled to take place on February 26.

Idman.biz