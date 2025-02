Steven Gerrard may continue his career in his home country, England.

ESPN reports that Gerrard has been offered the chance to manage Carlisle United, Idman.biz reports.

Currently, the small club competes in England's fourth division (EFL League Two).

Gerrard left his position as head coach of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittifaq last week. The 44-year-old coach previously managed Rangers (2018-2021) and Aston Villa (2021-2022).

Idman.biz