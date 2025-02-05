5 February 2025
Nail Karimov: "Abolishing the foreigner limit could negatively impact club academies"

Football
News
5 February 2025 16:29
31
In an exclusive interview with Idman.biz, Nail Karimov, the manager of Qarabag Football Academy, shared his thoughts on the recent decision by the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) to abolish the legionnaire limit in the country's football league.

Karimov believes that while this decision may not significantly affect the development of youth football, it could have a detrimental effect on the growth of club academies.

He stated, “The abolition of the legionnaire limit is not a crucial matter for our football. Over the years, various systems have been implemented in the championship, and regardless of the limits, the results have remained relatively consistent. The issue lies not in the legionnaire limit but in the proper organization of the work and the development of quality players.”

Karimov explained that the decision might influence how clubs allocate their resources. “Clubs often direct some of their funds from AFFA and sponsors towards the operation of their academies. However, developing an academy is a long-term process. After the abolition of the limit, club owners might think it’s more cost-effective to bring in legionnaires on lower budgets rather than investing in their academy.”

He further emphasized that the key to improving football lies in focusing on the training and development of local players. Drawing from his experience at Gabala Football Academy, Karimov stressed the importance of proper financial distribution and infrastructure to ensure the success of football academies. “At Gabala, we ensured a good balance between financial investment in the first team and the academy, which allowed us to develop quality local players.”

While acknowledging that financial factors play a crucial role in an academy’s success, Karimov remains hopeful that with the right strategies, Azerbaijan’s football future can be shaped through the nurturing of homegrown talent.

