Manchester City made headlines in the winter transfer window, spending a staggering €212 million on four new signings.

Idman.biz reports that the reigning English champions bolstered their squad with:

- Vítor Reis (CB) – €37M

- Abdukodir Khusanov (CB) – €40M

- Omar Marmoush (MF) – €75M

- Nico González (MF) – €60M

This €212 million spending spree marks the second-largest amount ever spent in a winter transfer window. The all-time record remains Chelsea’s €330 million expenditure in January 2023.

Idman.biz