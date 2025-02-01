1 February 2025
Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray

1 February 2025 14:51
Milan striker Alvaro Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray.

According to the information, the clubs have already reached an agreement on the transfer.

According to the information, the clubs have already reached an agreement on the transfer. 32-year-old Spanish footballer will play on loan at Galatasaray until the end of the season, after which the contract can be extended for another year or his transfer can be purchased.

Morata, who won European championship with the Spanish national team in the summer of 2024, then moved from Atletico Madrid to the Italian giant. This season he scored 6 goals and made 2 assists in 25 matches in all competitions.

