Arda Guler in the European team - PHOTO

The symbolic team of youth of Europe has been announced.

IFFHS has drawn up the U-20 team of the continent, Idman.biz reports.

The squad is formed with a 3-4-3 formation. Turkish Arda Guler is also in the "11".

Goalkeeper: Guillaume Restes (France);

Defenders: Rico Lewis (England), Pau Cubarci (Spain), Leni Yoro (France);

Midfielders: Arda Guler (Turkiye), Kobe Mainu (England), Warren Zaire Emery (France), Joao Neves (Portugal);

Forwards: Lamin Yamal (Spain), Evan Ferguson (Ireland), Mathis Tell (France).

Idman.biz