Top 10 greatest Brazilian footballers – LIST

The greatest Brazilian footballers of all time have been revealed.

The ranking was compiled by Give Me Sport, highlighting Brazil’s most legendary players, Idman.biz reports.

At the top of the list is three-time World Cup winner Pelé, widely regarded as the King of Football. He is followed by Ronaldo Nazário, nicknamed “El Fenómeno,” while Garrincha completes the top three.

Top 10 Brazilian Footballers of All Time

1. Pelé

2. Ronaldo Nazário

3. Garrincha

4. Ronaldinho

5. Rivaldo

6. Romário

7. Neymar

8. Zico

9. Didi

10. Jairzinho

Notably, the only active player in the Top 10 is Neymar, who ranks 7th on the list.

Idman.biz