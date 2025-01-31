Bakhtiyar Musayev expresses regret over Qarabag's performance

Football expert Bakhtiyar Musayev shared his thoughts with Idman.biz, expressing his regret over the performance of Qarabag this season.

In his commentary on the Europa League group stage match between Olympiacos and Qarabag, Musayev highlighted the reasons behind the team's struggles on the international stage: "Unfortunately, Qarabag lost again yesterday. The team didn’t start badly in the first half, but as the match went on, the opponent increased the pressure. While we had no chance to advance, securing points was still possible. For the opponent, these three points were crucial, and that’s why they appeared more motivated. With the incredible support from the fans, they managed to intensify their pressure in the second half and secure the win."

Musayev also pointed out ongoing issues in Azerbaijan's football: "Sadly, not only Qarabag, but also Azerbaijani football, struggles with set-piece situations. Two of the goals conceded yesterday came from set-pieces. The absence of Juninho was also felt during the match. He was a key player for Qarabag, constantly putting pressure on the opponent, creating dangerous opportunities, and scoring goals. His departure has had an impact on the team’s recent defeats. I hope Qarabag will find a worthy forward to fill his place."

According to Musayev, bad luck also played a role in the team's early exit: "Qarabag lost seven matches and only won one. Sometimes bad luck and small mistakes led to defeats. Although they finished last in the standings, we can’t say their performance was poor. We saw them fight hard against strong opponents. But, everything is behind us now, and it's time to focus on the future. I believe Gurban Gurbanov will learn from these mistakes and strive for better results."

Qarabag finished the group stage in 36th place with just 3 points.

