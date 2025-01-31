31 January 2025
EN

Bakhtiyar Musayev expresses regret over Qarabag's performance

Football
News
31 January 2025 17:55
11
Bakhtiyar Musayev expresses regret over Qarabag's performance

Football expert Bakhtiyar Musayev shared his thoughts with Idman.biz, expressing his regret over the performance of Qarabag this season.

In his commentary on the Europa League group stage match between Olympiacos and Qarabag, Musayev highlighted the reasons behind the team's struggles on the international stage: "Unfortunately, Qarabag lost again yesterday. The team didn’t start badly in the first half, but as the match went on, the opponent increased the pressure. While we had no chance to advance, securing points was still possible. For the opponent, these three points were crucial, and that’s why they appeared more motivated. With the incredible support from the fans, they managed to intensify their pressure in the second half and secure the win."

Musayev also pointed out ongoing issues in Azerbaijan's football: "Sadly, not only Qarabag, but also Azerbaijani football, struggles with set-piece situations. Two of the goals conceded yesterday came from set-pieces. The absence of Juninho was also felt during the match. He was a key player for Qarabag, constantly putting pressure on the opponent, creating dangerous opportunities, and scoring goals. His departure has had an impact on the team’s recent defeats. I hope Qarabag will find a worthy forward to fill his place."

According to Musayev, bad luck also played a role in the team's early exit: "Qarabag lost seven matches and only won one. Sometimes bad luck and small mistakes led to defeats. Although they finished last in the standings, we can’t say their performance was poor. We saw them fight hard against strong opponents. But, everything is behind us now, and it's time to focus on the future. I believe Gurban Gurbanov will learn from these mistakes and strive for better results."

Qarabag finished the group stage in 36th place with just 3 points.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Sumgayit FC part ways with two players
17:28
Football

Sumgayit FC part ways with two players

Their contracts have been mutually terminated by agreement
Europa League playoff draw: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce opponents confirmed
17:11
Football

Europa League playoff draw: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce opponents confirmed

Turkish clubs set for exciting matchups in the knockout round

PFL President: "We’ve received an invitation to join the World Leagues Association"
16:29
Football

PFL President: "We’ve received an invitation to join the World Leagues Association"

Productive meeting with Latvian Premier League President leads to promising international collaborations
Champions League playoff draw revealed
15:39
Football

Champions League playoff draw revealed

Exciting matchups set, including a blockbuster clash between Man City and Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo makes football history - First player to reach 700 club wins!
15:27
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo makes football history - First player to reach 700 club wins!

The 39-year-old Portuguese superstar reached this milestone following his latest win with Al-Nassr

Qarabag no longer alone at the top - End of an era?
15:18
Football

Qarabag no longer alone at the top - End of an era?

For the first time in 11 years, another club matches Aghdam giants in UEFA rankings

Most read

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
29 January 11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian
Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
29 January 09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Record-Breaking Champions League Night: 64 Goals on January 29th
30 January 12:39
Football

Record-Breaking Champions League Night: 64 Goals on January 29th

Lille's Historic Victory, Feyenoord's Unwanted Record, and More Key Stats from the Group Stage's Round 8

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown
30 January 15:47
Football

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown

Will Qarabag’s stats finally reflect their potential in their Europa League clash against Olympiacos? A closer look at the numbers