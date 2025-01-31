Europa League playoff draw: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce opponents confirmed

The Europa League playoff round draw has been completed, with the matchups for the knockout stage now confirmed.
Idman.biz reports that the teams finishing 9th to 24th in the league stage have been paired into 8 exciting contests. The first leg of the playoffs will be hosted by teams ranked 17th to 24th, with the return legs taking place at the stadiums of teams ranked 9th to 16th.
Galatasaray will face Alkmaar, while Fenerbahce will go head-to-head with Anderlecht.
Europa League Playoff Fixtures:
Ferencvárosi vs. Viktoria
Porto vs. Roma
Twente vs. Bodo/Glimt
Fenerbahce vs. Anderlecht
Union vs. Ajax
PAOK vs. FCSB
Alkmaar vs. Galatasaray
Midtjylland vs. Real Sociedad
The playoff matches will be held on February 13 and February 20.
Idman.biz