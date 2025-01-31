31 January 2025
EN

Champions League playoff draw revealed

Football
News
31 January 2025 15:39
42
The Champions League playoff round draw has been finalized, setting up thrilling encounters as teams battle for a spot in the next stage.

Idman.biz reports that the eight playoff matchups were determined among teams that finished 9th to 24th in the league phase. The first-leg matches will be hosted by teams ranked 17th to 24th, while the return legs will take place at the stadiums of teams ranked 9th to 16th.

The standout fixture of the round will see Manchester City take on Real Madrid, promising a high-stakes showdown between two European giants.

Champions League Playoff Fixtures:
- Brest vs. PSG
- Club Brugge vs. Atalanta
- Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
- Juventus vs. PSV
- Monaco vs. Benfica
- Sporting CP vs. Borussia Dortmund
- Celtic vs. Bayern Munich
- Feyenoord vs. AC Milan

The playoff matches will take place on February 11-12 and February 18-19.

