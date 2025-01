The construction work at one of the world’s most famous stadiums, Camp Nou, is still ongoing.

Idman.biz reports that AS newspaper has shared the latest photos showing the current progress of renovations at Barcelona’s arena.

Approximately 2,000 workers are involved in the renovation of Camp Nou. The work on the third tier is expected to be completed by the end of May. If this deadline is not met, the stadium’s handover may be further delayed.

