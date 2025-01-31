Kristoffer Velde: "We always play to win"

"We are very happy because we achieved our primary aim and qualified directly to the last 16 of the Europa League."

Following Olympiacos’ impressive 3-0 win over Qarabag in the Europa League, forward Kristoffer Velde shared his thoughts on the team’s performance and their continued ambitions, Idman.biz reports.

"We are very happy because we achieved our primary aim and qualified directly to the last 16 of the Europa League. We have a competitive side and our coach has very good players to pick from. We may not always play attractive football, but we score. Our players are always ready to help one another on the pitch. We believe in ourselves, in our capabilities, and we always play to win."

Following the match, Olympiacos is ranked 7th, while Qarabag sits in 36th place.

Idman.biz