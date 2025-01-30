Suleymanov to Piraeus: "If Qarabag scores..."

In today's match between Qarabag and "Olympiacos" in the UEFA Europa League, if Qarabag manages to score, it will mark a historic moment in Azerbaijani football.

The first goal scored by our team in this match will be the 500th goal for Azerbaijani clubs in European competitions, Idman.biz reports.

Our clubs have scored 499 goals in 469 matches in continental tournaments since their debut in 1994. Of course, matches that were annulled or had technical results are not counted.

Out of these goals, 122 were in the Champions League, 293 in the UEFA Cup (now the Europa League), 64 in the Conference League, and 20 in other now-defunct competitions. These include 1 goal in the Cup Winners' Cup and 19 in the Intertoto Cup. Although the Intertoto Cup was not considered for rankings, the goals scored by our teams in that tournament are still part of European football history.

A total of 18 clubs have contributed to the 499 goals, with Qarabag leading the pack, having scored 228 of those goals.

The first goal was scored in the 1995/96 season. On August 22, 1995, Kapaz played against Austria's Austria Vienna and lost 1-5, but Yadigar Suleymanov became the historic first scorer for Azerbaijani clubs in European competitions.

The Olympiacos vs. Qarabag match will begin at 00:00 Baku time.

