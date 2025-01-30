Aykhan Abbasov: "We had suspicions about Adil Naghiyev earlier"

"Adil Naghiyev's behavior is considered a heavy blow to the team," said Aykhan Abbasov, the head coach of Shamakhi.

In an interview with Report, Abbasov spoke about the decision made regarding Adil Naghiyev, who was recently banned for life from football for involvement in match-fixing, Idman.biz reports.

He said: "As a club, we had suspected this issue earlier. We had reached out to the AFFA for an investigation. The investigation had been ongoing for almost three months. Of course, I feel very sorry for Adil. This is a major blow to his career. However, Adil's behavior is also a heavy blow to the team. We always carry out educational initiatives to ensure that players stay away from match-fixing. The decision has been made, and I believe no further comments are necessary."

