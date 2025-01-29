Tofig Bahramov’s legacy to be honored in Azerbaijan Championship matches

The memory of world-renowned Azerbaijani referee Tofig Bahramov will be honored during the upcoming matches of the Azerbaijan Championship.

"Tofiq Bahramov is not only an inspiration for young referees but also for coaches and players. He is perhaps the only football referee in the world with a major stadium named after him," said AFFA Executive Vice President Sarkhan Hajiyev in a statement to journalists.

Idman.biz, citing AFFA’s press service, reports that federation’s leadership visited Bahramov’s grave today in honor of his 100th birth anniversary. Hajiyev emphasized that the late referee left a lasting mark on Azerbaijani football and announced a series of commemorative events in 2025, following directives from AFFA President Rovshan Najaf.

“As part of these initiatives, new postage stamps dedicated to Tofig Bahramov’s centenary have been issued. Additionally, during the 21st round of the Misli Premier League this weekend, a tribute will be held in his memory. Furthermore, the Azerbaijan Football Veterans’ Union will organize various events, with AFFA providing financial support,” Hajiyev stated.

Tofig Bahramov, who was awarded the prestigious Golden Whistle, remains a revered figure in football history, and his legacy will continue to live on.

Idman.biz