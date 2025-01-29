29 January 2025
EN

Tofig Bahramov’s legacy to be honored in Azerbaijan Championship matches

Football
News
29 January 2025 16:50
24
Tofig Bahramov’s legacy to be honored in Azerbaijan Championship matches

The memory of world-renowned Azerbaijani referee Tofig Bahramov will be honored during the upcoming matches of the Azerbaijan Championship.

"Tofiq Bahramov is not only an inspiration for young referees but also for coaches and players. He is perhaps the only football referee in the world with a major stadium named after him," said AFFA Executive Vice President Sarkhan Hajiyev in a statement to journalists.

Idman.biz, citing AFFA’s press service, reports that federation’s leadership visited Bahramov’s grave today in honor of his 100th birth anniversary. Hajiyev emphasized that the late referee left a lasting mark on Azerbaijani football and announced a series of commemorative events in 2025, following directives from AFFA President Rovshan Najaf.

“As part of these initiatives, new postage stamps dedicated to Tofig Bahramov’s centenary have been issued. Additionally, during the 21st round of the Misli Premier League this weekend, a tribute will be held in his memory. Furthermore, the Azerbaijan Football Veterans’ Union will organize various events, with AFFA providing financial support,” Hajiyev stated.

Tofig Bahramov, who was awarded the prestigious Golden Whistle, remains a revered figure in football history, and his legacy will continue to live on.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Premier League goals and shots – STATISTICS
18:07
Football

Premier League goals and shots – STATISTICS

Idman.biz has analyzed the statistics of goals and shots after 20 rounds
Ivan Brkic: "He shouldn’t have left – It wasn’t supposed to happen"
17:56
Football

Ivan Brkic: "He shouldn’t have left – It wasn’t supposed to happen"

Former Neftchi goalkeeper Ivan Brkic shared these thoughts in an interview

Qarabag’s second test in Piraeus: Aiming for another historic win
17:45
Football

Qarabag’s second test in Piraeus: Aiming for another historic win

Azerbaijani champions set for a crucial Europa League clash against Olympiacos

Fuzuli Mammadov: "We are focused on strengthening Mingachevir and solving issues quickly" - INTERVIEW
16:35
Football

Fuzuli Mammadov: "We are focused on strengthening Mingachevir and solving issues quickly" - INTERVIEW

An exclusive interview with Fuzuli Mammadov, head coach of Mingachevir FC, competing in the Azerbaijan First League, for Idman.biz
CIES predicts comeback for Sabah and Neftchi
16:20
Football

CIES predicts comeback for Sabah and Neftchi

Data-driven analysis suggests a stronger second half of the season for both clubs

Historic low for Neftchi - Analysis
15:40
Football

Historic low for Neftchi - Analysis

While teams fighting for European qualification remain competitive, the most striking development is the resurgence of bottom-tier clubs

Most read

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
28 January 16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested
27 January 16:15
Football

Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested

Nainggolan has been arrested as part of a cocaine trafficking investigation

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian