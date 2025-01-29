29 January 2025
EN

CIES predicts comeback for Sabah and Neftchi

Football
News
29 January 2025 16:20
25
CIES predicts comeback for Sabah and Neftchi

The CIES Football Observatory has identified the most promising teams in the Misli Premier League, forecasting their potential improvement in the remainder of the season.

Idman.biz reports that the latest CIES report, which analyzes 42 of the world's top leagues, evaluates each club's average points per match so far and predicts their expected performance in upcoming rounds.

The report suggests that Sabah has the highest growth potential in Azerbaijan. The Baku-based club has averaged 1.40 points per match across the first 20 rounds (28 points total). However, experts predict that in the next 16 matches, Sabah will increase its average to 1.86 points per game.

Neftchi is ranked second in terms of expected progress, followed by Turan Tovuz. Meanwhile, the analysis does not foresee significant improvement for Sabail and Araz-Nakhchivan.

With the season entering a crucial phase, all eyes will be on Sabah and Neftchi to see if they can live up to these expectations.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Premier League goals and shots – STATISTICS
18:07
Football

Premier League goals and shots – STATISTICS

Idman.biz has analyzed the statistics of goals and shots after 20 rounds
Ivan Brkic: "He shouldn’t have left – It wasn’t supposed to happen"
17:56
Football

Ivan Brkic: "He shouldn’t have left – It wasn’t supposed to happen"

Former Neftchi goalkeeper Ivan Brkic shared these thoughts in an interview

Qarabag’s second test in Piraeus: Aiming for another historic win
17:45
Football

Qarabag’s second test in Piraeus: Aiming for another historic win

Azerbaijani champions set for a crucial Europa League clash against Olympiacos

Tofig Bahramov’s legacy to be honored in Azerbaijan Championship matches
16:50
Football

Tofig Bahramov’s legacy to be honored in Azerbaijan Championship matches

AFFA announces a series of events to commemorate the legendary referee’s 100th anniversary

Fuzuli Mammadov: "We are focused on strengthening Mingachevir and solving issues quickly" - INTERVIEW
16:35
Football

Fuzuli Mammadov: "We are focused on strengthening Mingachevir and solving issues quickly" - INTERVIEW

An exclusive interview with Fuzuli Mammadov, head coach of Mingachevir FC, competing in the Azerbaijan First League, for Idman.biz
Historic low for Neftchi - Analysis
15:40
Football

Historic low for Neftchi - Analysis

While teams fighting for European qualification remain competitive, the most striking development is the resurgence of bottom-tier clubs

Most read

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
28 January 16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested
27 January 16:15
Football

Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested

Nainggolan has been arrested as part of a cocaine trafficking investigation

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian