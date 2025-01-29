CIES predicts comeback for Sabah and Neftchi

The CIES Football Observatory has identified the most promising teams in the Misli Premier League, forecasting their potential improvement in the remainder of the season.

Idman.biz reports that the latest CIES report, which analyzes 42 of the world's top leagues, evaluates each club's average points per match so far and predicts their expected performance in upcoming rounds.

The report suggests that Sabah has the highest growth potential in Azerbaijan. The Baku-based club has averaged 1.40 points per match across the first 20 rounds (28 points total). However, experts predict that in the next 16 matches, Sabah will increase its average to 1.86 points per game.

Neftchi is ranked second in terms of expected progress, followed by Turan Tovuz. Meanwhile, the analysis does not foresee significant improvement for Sabail and Araz-Nakhchivan.

With the season entering a crucial phase, all eyes will be on Sabah and Neftchi to see if they can live up to these expectations.

Idman.biz