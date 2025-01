The Ganja club ends the partnership with the Albanian player following a mutual agreement.

Kapaz has parted ways with another player, Idman.biz reports.

The Ganja club has bid farewell to Albanian midfielder Redon Mihana.

The 25-year-old player, who joined Kapaz in July of last year, has had his contract terminated by mutual agreement, Idman.biz reports.

Idman.biz