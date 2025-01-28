Seven-year-old Azerbaijani joins France's Nantes club - VIDEO

Telman Alizada, the young Azerbaijani football talent who previously caught the attention of Real Madrid, is set to join France's Nantes club.

Idman.biz reports that Telman's father, Javad Alizada, shared the news in an interview with Oxu.az:

"Real Madrid asked us to wait until June to sign a contract. Meanwhile, Telman participated in trials at Nantes, and the club expressed interest in signing him. Starting from September, he will officially be a player for Nantes. Since the club is currently unable to make transfers, Telman will play matches and continue training with USSA Vertou for the time being."

