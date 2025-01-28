Sabah announces €350k transfer - PHOTO - VIDEO

Sabah has strengthened its squad with a new player.

Idman.biz reports that the Baku club has signed Uzbek defensive midfielder Umarali Rakhmonaliev.

The 21-year-old's transfer has been agreed upon with Russia's Rubin (Kazan) club. Under the terms of the deal, Rakhmonaliev will join Sabah on loan for the upcoming season. The loan agreement lasts for one year, and Sabah has the option to transfer him for €350,000 in the summer.

Throughout his career, Umarali has played for Rubin and also represented Uzbekistan’s Bunyodkor PFK. The young midfielder is a member of Uzbekistan’s U23 national team, having played 16 matches and scored 3 goals.

Rakhmonaliev has made 2 appearances in the Russian Premier League and 5 in the Russian Cup this season.

