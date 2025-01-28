Lewandowski achieves a first in three seasons

Barcelona's stunning 7-1 victory over Valencia was a milestone moment for Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker wore the captain's armband for the first time in three seasons with the club, Idman.biz reports.

Substituted into the game in the 60th minute, Lewandowski scored just six minutes later. By the 78th minute, with Frenkie de Jong leaving the field, Lewandowski assumed the captain's responsibilities.

Although the 36-year-old ranks sixth in Barcelona's captaincy hierarchy—behind Marc-André ter Stegen, Ronald Araújo, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, and Pedri—their injuries or substitutions allowed him this rare opportunity.

Lewandowski has been the captain of the Polish national team since 2013.

