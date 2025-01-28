28 January 2025
EN

Lewandowski achieves a first in three seasons

Football
News
28 January 2025 14:59
54
Lewandowski achieves a first in three seasons

Barcelona's stunning 7-1 victory over Valencia was a milestone moment for Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker wore the captain's armband for the first time in three seasons with the club, Idman.biz reports.

Substituted into the game in the 60th minute, Lewandowski scored just six minutes later. By the 78th minute, with Frenkie de Jong leaving the field, Lewandowski assumed the captain's responsibilities.

Although the 36-year-old ranks sixth in Barcelona's captaincy hierarchy—behind Marc-André ter Stegen, Ronald Araújo, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, and Pedri—their injuries or substitutions allowed him this rare opportunity.

Lewandowski has been the captain of the Polish national team since 2013.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Seven-year-old Azerbaijani joins France's Nantes club - VIDEO
19:26
Football

Seven-year-old Azerbaijani joins France's Nantes club - VIDEO

"Real Madrid asked us to wait until June to sign a contract"
Maksims Krivunecs visits the Professional Football League of Azerbaijan
17:29
Football

Maksims Krivunecs visits the Professional Football League of Azerbaijan

Latvian Football Official discusses experience sharing and future collaborations
Ticket prices for Olympiacos - Qarabag match
16:56
Football

Ticket prices for Olympiacos - Qarabag match

Vouchers for fans of Qarabag to attend the Europa League league phase match against Olympiacos will go on sale
Sabah announces €350k transfer - PHOTO - VIDEO
16:31
Football

Sabah announces €350k transfer - PHOTO - VIDEO

The Baku club has signed Uzbek defensive midfielder Umarali Rakhmonaliev
Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen injured again
16:12
Football

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen injured again

The Danish defender sustained a setback during training
Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues

Most read

Journalist reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's thoughts on Messi
26 January 15:22
Football

Journalist reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's thoughts on Messi

The journalist emphasized that the Portuguese footballer has incredible respect for Lionel Messi
Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested
27 January 16:15
Football

Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested

Nainggolan has been arrested as part of a cocaine trafficking investigation

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Dadashov played 69 minutes
26 January 17:57
Football

Dadashov played 69 minutes

Ankaragucu, featuring Azerbaijan national team striker Renat Dadashov, played its next match