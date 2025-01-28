Two events dedicated to Tofig Bahramov's jubilee – One in Baku, the other in Shamakhi

The Football Veterans Union will hold two events in honor of Tofig Bahramov's 100th anniversary.

This was announced by the head of the organization, Ogtay Abdullayev, to Idman.biz.

According to him, with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, a match will be held between journalists and veteran footballers. Additionally, another tournament organized by the Union will take place in Shamakhi. Abdullayev shared, “The match between journalists and veterans is planned to be held in Baku in the coming days. Another event is planned for Shamakhi. The tournament on January 31 will be held at the initiative of the Veterans Union.

We expect around 40 participants in the mini-football tournament. The four teams in Shamakhi will be Neftchi, Sumgayit, National Team, and Guba.”

Football referee Tofig Bahramov, born on January 29, 1925, passed away on March 26, 1993.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz