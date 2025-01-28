Neftchi targets Bolivian midfielder Boris Cespedes

Neftchi Baku is reportedly eyeing a potential signing of Bolivian midfielder Boris Cespedes, who currently plays for Switzerland’s Yverdon.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that the Azerbaijani club has shown serious interest in the 29-year-old player during the winter transfer window.

Neftchi has already submitted its first offer, which reportedly includes a higher salary than what Cespedes currently earns in Switzerland. The proposed annual wage is expected to range between 250,000 and 300,000 Swiss francs.

While the midfielder’s decision remains unclear, his current contract with Yverdon expires this summer.

Idman.biz