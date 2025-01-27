Trent Buhagiar: "I want to showcase my experience from Italy in Azerbaijan" - INTERVIEW

Trent Buhagiar, the new signing of Kapaz, spoke to Report about his move to the Ganja club.

The Maltese international, who hails from Australia, discussed the differences between the Italian Serie B and the Azerbaijani Premier League, after his recent transfer, Idman.biz reports.

- How would you introduce yourself?

- I play as an attacking midfielder, and I also play on the right and left flanks. I’m a versatile player who can be positioned in several spots on the field. I have speed and can break past defenders and score goals.

- How did your transfer to Kapaz come about?

- I came to Azerbaijan through my manager. I was given information about Kapaz, and I thought I could contribute to this team. I believe I can help Kapaz until the end of the season.

- What information did you gather about Kapaz before joining?

- I don’t know any players currently playing in Azerbaijan. I gathered some information from the internet. I know that the team has a large fan base, and the club is building a new stadium. I believe that soon, fans will fill the stadium, and we will win there.



- You watched the Kapaz - Sabail match in person. What did you think?



- I was aware of the 5-2 win over "Turan Tovuz" in the previous round. Unfortunately, we lost to Sabail. However, Kapaz looked very determined. They fought for the win but lost narrowly. Such things happen in football.



- Do you regularly get called up to the Malta national team?



- We played two matches last November, one friendly and one in the UEFA Nations League. I played in both games. Unfortunately, we didn’t win. The World Cup qualification matches are coming up, and I hope to strengthen my spot in the Malta national team by performing well at Kapaz.



- You played for "Brescia" in Italy. What are the differences between Serie B and the Azerbaijani Premier League?

- It’s a bit early to make a comparison, as I’ve only seen one game live so far. But it's clear that the standards in Italy’s Serie B are higher. However, I believe there will be unique challenges playing in Azerbaijan as well.

- Is moving from Italy’s Serie B to a team at the bottom of the Azerbaijan Premier League a step backward in your career?

- I don’t think so. I’ve played in Italy, and I want to share the experience I gained there with Kapaz. I believe I can showcase my skills in the Azerbaijani league. I’m confident we will collect enough points in the upcoming rounds to move up from the bottom. I’m excited to play in front of our fans, and I hope to experience that in our new stadium. I’d like to ask our fans to continue supporting us, as with their help, we will get out of the relegation zone.



Idman.biz