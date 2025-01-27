Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested

Former Belgian national team player Radja Nainggolan has been arrested as part of a cocaine trafficking investigation.

The 36-year-old midfielder was arrested in connection with the delivery of cocaine from South America to Europe, specifically to the port of Antwerp.

Nainggolan, who won the Italian championship with Inter, has also played for Roma, Cagliari, and Spal. In late 2024, Nainggolan's name was linked with the Azerbaijani club Karvan competing in the First League. However, he later moved to his home country to join Lokeren Temse.

