Olympiacos Coach: 'A win against Qarabag will take us directly to the Round of 16'

"We only have one thing to do in the match against Qarabag," stated Olympiacos head coach José Luis Mendilibar ahead of their crucial Europa League group-stage encounter.

Idman.biz reports that Mendilibar underlined the significance of securing three points in the game: "We need to play our own game and prepare accordingly. I believe a win in this match will be enough for us. If we defeat Qarabag, the three points will secure our spot in the top eight and take us directly to the Round of 16."

The standings before the final matchday on January 30 show Olympiacos in 12th place with 12 points, just two points shy of the 8th spot. Qarabag, meanwhile, sits at 34th place with 3 points.

Idman.biz