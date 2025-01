The head coach of the Kazakhstan national football team, Stanislav Cherchesov, has resigned from his position.

According to a statement released by the Kazakhstan Football Federation, the contract was terminated by mutual agreement, Idman.biz reports.

Cherchesov, who took over as the head coach in June 2024, oversaw the team’s participation in the Nations League, where Kazakhstan played six matches, securing a draw only against Norway.

Idman.biz