In the Europa League group stage’s seventh round, Qarabag faced a unique situation in their 2-3 loss to FCSB, with all three of the Romanian club’s goals coming from corner kicks.

This mirrors a similar event just two days earlier in the Champions League, where PSV secured a 3-2 victory over Red Star Belgrade in a match where all goals also came from corners, Idman.biz reports.

The Serbian club’s performance echoed Qarabag’s fate.

Interestingly, this was only the fifth instance in the 21st century that a team scored three goals from corners in a single match in the Champions League. Previous teams to achieve this include Milan in 2007, PSG in 2013, and Manchester City in 2017 and 2023. FCSB followed suit, replicating the style of the English giants.

As a result, after seven rounds, Qarabag sits in 34th place with just 3 points.

Idman.biz