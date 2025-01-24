24 January 2025
EN

FCSB impresses in Baku, takes 3-2 victory in style of Man City

Football
News
24 January 2025 11:06
26
FCSB impresses in Baku, takes 3-2 victory in style of Man City

In the Europa League group stage’s seventh round, Qarabag faced a unique situation in their 2-3 loss to FCSB, with all three of the Romanian club’s goals coming from corner kicks.

This mirrors a similar event just two days earlier in the Champions League, where PSV secured a 3-2 victory over Red Star Belgrade in a match where all goals also came from corners, Idman.biz reports.

The Serbian club’s performance echoed Qarabag’s fate.

Interestingly, this was only the fifth instance in the 21st century that a team scored three goals from corners in a single match in the Champions League. Previous teams to achieve this include Milan in 2007, PSG in 2013, and Manchester City in 2017 and 2023. FCSB followed suit, replicating the style of the English giants.

As a result, after seven rounds, Qarabag sits in 34th place with just 3 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

When Qarabag hosts: Thankfully, Lincoln exists - RESEARCH
12:10
Football

When Qarabag hosts: Thankfully, Lincoln exists - RESEARCH

For the sixth consecutive time, Qarabag suffered a home defeat in European club competitions
Chelsea set to sign Kazakhstan’s Dastan Satpayev for 4.3 million euros
10:45
Football

Chelsea set to sign Kazakhstan’s Dastan Satpayev for 4.3 million euros

16-year-old striker’s transfer from Kayrat to Chelsea sets a new record in Kazakhstan football history

FCSB defender responds to Neftchi transfer rumors - INTERVIEW
10:25
Football

FCSB defender responds to Neftchi transfer rumors - INTERVIEW

After the Qarabag-FCSB match in the Europa League, Siyabonga Ngezana shares his thoughts on the game and addresses transfer speculation

Romania climbs UEFA rankings with victory over Qarabag
10:00
Football

Romania climbs UEFA rankings with victory over Qarabag

FCSB’s 3-2 win in Baku propels Romania to 25th place, while Azerbaijan remains 28th
Fabijan Buntic: "FCSB capitalized on minor mistakes"
09:25
Football

Fabijan Buntic: "FCSB capitalized on minor mistakes"

Qarabag goalkeeper Fabian Buntic gave a statement after the UEFA Europa League matchday 7 game between Qarabag and Steaua

Elias Charalambous: "Luck was on our side" - PHOTO
09:12
Football

Elias Charalambous: "Luck was on our side" - PHOTO

Elias Charalambous spoke during the post-match press conference

Most read

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
22 January 11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison
23 January 15:16
Football

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison

Despite being at a disadvantage in terms of goals, Qarabag leads in numerous key statistics

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"
21 January 18:19
Football

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has clarified his plans regarding his future with the club
Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO
22 January 09:11
Football

Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO

Raphinha's last-minute strike seals a dramatic 5-4 victory against Benfica in an unforgettable clash