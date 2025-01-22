Fatih Tekke on AFFA rumors: "We couldn't understand what they wanted"

Reports have circulated in Turkish and Azerbaijani media for several days suggesting that Turkish coach Fatih Tekke may be appointed as the Football Director of AFFA.

Football-plus.az sought an official statement from AFFA regarding these claims, Idman.biz reports.

Elnur Mammadli, the Head of the Press and Public Relations Department, clarified that no such appointment has been discussed.

In light of the speculation, Tekke himself shared the details of his visit and impressions:

"Yes, a few days ago, I was in Baku at the invitation of AFFA leadership. We held several meetings with officials, and everything went well. It was my first visit to Baku, and being in a brotherly country was a significant experience for me. I gathered information about Azerbaijani football, its strengths, and its weaknesses. Honestly, we couldn't fully understand what they specifically wanted from us. Nonetheless, the visit was quite positive."

Regarding the purpose of his trip, Tekke added:

"The main reason for my visit was to explore how I could contribute to Azerbaijani football. However, our expectations were not met. What was initially communicated and what was later discussed did not align. It ended up being an interesting conversation, but nothing concrete came of it. They said they would contact me within a few days, but so far, I haven't heard back. I have been back in Turkiye for three to four days now. We remain ready to do our part in supporting the development of football in the brotherly country."

