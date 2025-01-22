22 January 2025
Azerbaijan U19 women's football team to train in Minsk

22 January 2025 16:58
Azerbaijan U19 women's football team to train in Minsk

The roster and training plan for the Azerbaijan women's national football team, consisting of players under the age of 19, have been announced.

According to a statement from the Press Service of the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA), the team will hold a training camp in Baku from January 27 to 29, and from January 30 to February 6 in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, Idman.biz reports.

During the training camp, the team will play two friendly matches against Belarus' U19 national team on February 2 and 5. A total of 18 players have been invited to the training camp.

