22 January 2025
EN

FCSB arrives in Baku for Europa League clash with Qarabag

Football
News
22 January 2025 10:45
56
FCSB, who will face Qarabag in the Europa League group stage, has arrived in Baku.

The Romanian club did not bring Vlad Chiricheș, who was expected to return to the field after an injury, to Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

For the match in the 7th round, the team arrived with 22 players. FCSB also brought Lukas Zima, Juri Cisotti, and Alex Stoian, who were not registered for the tournament and will not play in the match in Baku.

Goalkeepers: Mihai Udrea, Ștefan Târnovanu, Lukas Zima
Defenders: Valentin Crețu, Joyskim Dawa, David Kiki, Mihai Popescu, Siyabonga Ngezana, Alexandru Pantea, Risto Radunovic
Midfielders: lorin Tănase, Adrian Șut, Malcom Edjouma, Juri Cisotti , Marius Ștefănescu, Mihai Toma, Alexandru Băluță, Alexandru Musi, Baba Alhassan
Forwards: Daniel Bîrligea, David Miculescu, Daniel Popa

The match, which will be held tomorrow at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium, is scheduled to start at 21:45.

Idman.biz

