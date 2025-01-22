22 January 2025
FCSB chasing historic 500th goal in Baku

Football
News
22 January 2025 09:24
FCSB chasing historic 500th goal in Baku

FCSB, the seventh opponent of Qarabag in the Europa League group stage, is looking to score their 500th goal in European competitions during their visit to Baku.

The Romanian club has played 362 matches in European tournaments so far, netting 498 goals. If the team scores two goals in Baku, they will hit the coveted 500-goal mark, Idman.biz reports.

Over their European history, the Bucharest side has secured 140 wins, drawn 100 matches, and suffered 122 losses. Their opponents have scored 468 goals against them.

In the Europa League alone, FCSB will be playing their 92nd match. Out of the previous 91 games, they’ve achieved 40 victories, drawn 24 times, and been defeated in 27 games, with 128 goals scored and 105 conceded.

Additionally, the club has participated in 108 Champions League matches, 42 in the European Cup, 62 in the UEFA Cup, 40 in the Cup Winners’ Cup, 18 in the Conference League, and 1 in the UEFA Super Cup.

The Romanian team arrived in Baku a day before the match. The game is scheduled to kick off at 21:45 on January 23.

Vugar Mammadov
Idman.biz

