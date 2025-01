Former Brazilian national team player David Luiz has found a new team.

The ex-Chelsea and PSG defender will continue his career in his homeland, Idman.biz reports.

The 37-year-old has signed with Fortaleza, committing to a contract that runs until the end of 2026. The agreement also includes an option for a one-year extension.

David Luiz, who joined Fortaleza as a free agent, was without a club following his departure from Flamengo.

