21 January 2025
EN

Filip Ozobich: "Nothing can be considered a fair result" - INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
21 January 2025 14:53
18
Filip Ozobich: "Nothing can be considered a fair result" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Neftchi midfielder Filip Ozobich to Futbolxeber.az website

- Neftchi started the third round with a draw (1:1). How would you interpret the meeting with Sabah?

- I think we had a good match. We also had chances to score more than one goal. But we could not appreciate the episodes we caught. Therefore, we had to settle for a draw in the end. We have to think about the next meetings.

- Can a draw be considered a fair result?

- Not at all. Because we had more chances to score compared to the opponent.

- How is the situation in the team after the winter break?

- Now we are in a better physical condition. This was also seen on the square. But we have to do more in every match.

- What is missing for victory?

- The ending. We have some difficulty in putting the final point. However, the situation will be different if we better evaluate the chances we get. I believe that soon the situation will change for the better.

- You will face Araz-Nakhchivan in the next round. What are your expectations from that match?

- It will be a difficult match. Araz-Nakhchivan has a strong influence. No matter how difficult it is, our goal is to win.

- Can this match be considered decisive for Neftchi in terms of European cups? Because if you don't win this match, the points difference between the top ranks will increase a bit.

- Currently, our situation in the tournament table is not encouraging. We have fallen far from the upper levels. That's why we have to win every match. The match with Araz-Nakhchivan is no exception.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Adrian Neaga: “My face was cut during the incident”
19:22
Football

Adrian Neaga: “My face was cut during the incident”

Former Romanian player reflects on his time in Azerbaijan and hopes for Neftchi’s revival
Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"
18:19
Football

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has clarified his plans regarding his future with the club
Cherchesov urges Pokatilov to secure starting spot at Sabah quickly
17:59
Football

Cherchesov urges Pokatilov to secure starting spot at Sabah quickly

Kazakhstan's head coach discusses the move of Stas Pokatilov to Baku's Sabah
David Luiz signs for Fortaleza
16:48
Football

David Luiz signs for Fortaleza

Former Chelsea centre-back continues career in Brazil
Aghabala Ramazanov: "Gurban Gurbanov always makes the right choices"
16:35
Football

Aghabala Ramazanov: "Gurban Gurbanov always makes the right choices"

The former forward believes in Qarabag’s victory over FCSB
Frank De Bleeckere admits referee's mistake: "He should have received a second yellow card"
15:58
Football

Frank De Bleeckere admits referee's mistake: "He should have received a second yellow card"

Clarity on controversial moments in Neftchi vs. Sabah match

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi
19 January 14:59
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi

IFFHS announced the list of footballers who played the most matches in European Cups

Azerbaijan championship advanced in the world ranking
19 January 11:40
Football

Azerbaijan championship advanced in the world ranking

The rating table has been announced by IFFHS
Islam Makhachev secures victory at UFC 311
19 January 11:38
MMA

Islam Makhachev secures victory at UFC 311

Russian champion triumphs with first-round submission

First own goal of the year: An unusual anti-record
19 January 12:10
Football

First own goal of the year: An unusual anti-record

He scored an own goal in the 19th round of the Misli Premier League in the away game against Qarabag