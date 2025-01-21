Filip Ozobich: "Nothing can be considered a fair result" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Neftchi midfielder Filip Ozobich to Futbolxeber.az website

- Neftchi started the third round with a draw (1:1). How would you interpret the meeting with Sabah?

- I think we had a good match. We also had chances to score more than one goal. But we could not appreciate the episodes we caught. Therefore, we had to settle for a draw in the end. We have to think about the next meetings.

- Can a draw be considered a fair result?

- Not at all. Because we had more chances to score compared to the opponent.

- How is the situation in the team after the winter break?

- Now we are in a better physical condition. This was also seen on the square. But we have to do more in every match.

- What is missing for victory?

- The ending. We have some difficulty in putting the final point. However, the situation will be different if we better evaluate the chances we get. I believe that soon the situation will change for the better.

- You will face Araz-Nakhchivan in the next round. What are your expectations from that match?

- It will be a difficult match. Araz-Nakhchivan has a strong influence. No matter how difficult it is, our goal is to win.

- Can this match be considered decisive for Neftchi in terms of European cups? Because if you don't win this match, the points difference between the top ranks will increase a bit.

- Currently, our situation in the tournament table is not encouraging. We have fallen far from the upper levels. That's why we have to win every match. The match with Araz-Nakhchivan is no exception.

