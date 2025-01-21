Mircea Rednic on Qarabag vs. FCSB: "Know your limits"

"Our situation is clear. We have nothing to lose; we must win."

These were the words of UTA Arad’s head coach Mircea Rednic, reports Idman.biz.

The Romanian tactician, who previously managed Khazar Lankaran, commented on the upcoming Europa League match between Qarabag and FCSB.

Rednic, whose team will face Bucharest's FCSB three days after their game in Baku, hopes the Romanian side returns fatigued from their encounter with Qarabag. "FCSB is a very strong team, but they have a tough away game ahead. Let me remind them of what Qarabag means to Azerbaijan. This team has received significant investment and is of high quality. So, know your limits and return home tired. But Gigi Becali knows what he’s doing," Rednic said, referring to FCSB's owner.

The Qarabag vs. FCSB match is scheduled for January 23, followed by FCSB's domestic league match against UTA Arad on January 26.

Idman.biz