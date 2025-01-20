Azerbaijan Football's Historic Rise: A Glimpse into the Future of the Premier League - ANALYSIS

In the 2024 global football league rankings, the Azerbaijan Premier League has achieved a significant milestone, placing 36th.

This marks a 4-position improvement from the previous year, with the country accumulating 434.25 points, contributing to this achievement, Idman.biz reports.

The Big Five

Azerbaijan's position at 36th is based on a total of 434.25 points. While the method behind this figure may seem puzzling to some, the calculation system is quite simple. The five highest-ranked clubs in the world determine their country's score in the league rankings.

In other words, the combined points of Azerbaijan’s top five clubs shape the Premier League’s global ranking. The clubs are as follows:

• Qarabag with 168.75 points ranks 81st globally,

• Zira with 99.5 points ranks 208th,

• Sabah with 62.25 points ranks 400th,

• Turan Tovuz with 53.75 points ranks 494th,

• Neftchi with 50 points ranks 537th.

These five clubs’ total of 434.25 points is what establishes Azerbaijan’s current position.

How Did Azerbaijan Climb?

Azerbaijan, which ranked 40th last year, has climbed 4 spots to 36th in the current rankings. Interestingly, this rise means Azerbaijan has overtaken five other leagues, including those of Poland, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Peru, and Northern Ireland. The most notable of these is Ukraine, home to major clubs like Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk. However, one league that has surpassed Azerbaijan is the Costa Rica Championship.

A 16th Consecutive Year in the Top 100

The IFFHS has been compiling the league rankings since 1991. Azerbaijan’s Premier League began its competition a year later. Getting into the rankings and progressing has taken years of effort. The Azerbaijani championship first entered the "Top-100" in 2007, staying there for a year before returning in 2009, and has been part of the "Top 100" for the last 16 years.

Aiming for a Stronger UEFA Rank

The Misli Premier League ranks 36th in the world and 22nd in Europe, which is quite a notable achievement. Azerbaijan is currently ranked 28th in the UEFA rankings, and the AFFA (Azerbaijan Football Federations Association) aims to break into the top 20. The country is very close to this target, with 53 out of the top 100 leagues being European.

Best Among the Former USSR Nations

Out of the 15 countries that emerged from the former Soviet Union, 13 are represented in the "Top-100" rankings. Only Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are absent. Azerbaijan, however, holds the title of the best league in the post-Soviet space, with Ukraine in second place.

Messi’s League Below Us

Azerbaijan’s Premier League does not only surpass post-Soviet countries but also countries whose leagues have more investment. Despite the MLS (featuring stars like Lionel Messi) ranking lower than Azerbaijan at 49th, several other leagues are still behind. Countries like the USA, Australia, China, Qatar, and Iran are part of this group. In comparison, Saudi Arabia, home to Cristiano Ronaldo, ranks 21st in the world.

Progress in Europe

Azerbaijan is among the European countries that have made the most significant progress in the "Top 50." Only Sweden, Norway, and Cyprus have made greater strides. Azerbaijan has improved by 4 spots, a remarkable feat for the region.

Second-Highest Ranking in History

Azerbaijan’s 36th-place ranking is the second-best in the history of the Premier League. The all-time best ranking occurred in 2016 when Azerbaijan reached 33rd. With the current ranking just 3 steps away from the record, Azerbaijan has reached its fifth time in the "Top-40."

The Third-Best Result

The 434.25 points achieved this year marks the third-best result in the league’s history, representing a new record for the past eight years. With five occasions surpassing the "400" mark, Azerbaijan’s current standing is remarkable, only behind the 450.5 points reached in 2016, when Qarabag and Gabala played in the Europa League group stage.

Statistics: The Rise of the Azerbaijan Premier League

2007: 100th

2008: 106th

2009: 98th

2010: 86th

2011: 98th

2012: 84th

2013: 43rd

2014: 37th

2015: 38th

2016: 33rd

2017: 50th

2018: 70th

2019: 56th

2020: 74th

2021: 60th

2022: 41st

2023: 40th

2024: 36th

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz