Azerbaijan championship advanced in the world ranking

The list of the strongest football leagues in the world has been determined.

The rating table has been announced by IFFHS, Idman.biz reports.

The list compiled for 2024 includes the 100 best championships on the planet. Azerbaijan Premier League is also included in the table.

The coefficient of Azerbaijan championship is equal to 434.25. Azerbaijan Premier League is the 36th in the world. Azerbaijan championship advanced 4 places compared to the previous year.

The strongest league in the world is the Italian Serie A. Appen's league has 1992 points.

Spanish La Liga is 2nd in the list - 1885 points. The English Premier League with 1871 points is ranked 3rd.

Turkish Super League is in 11th place with 968 points.

