Seven Azerbaijani clubs in World Rankings: Qarabag in the Top 100

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has released the latest world club rankings, featuring the top 701 teams globally.

Seven Azerbaijani clubs have made it to the list based on their performances in 2024, Idman.biz reports.

Qarabag leads the Azerbaijani teams, ranked 81st with 168.75 points. However, the Aghdam-based club dropped 14 places compared to the previous month.

Zira climbed 11 spots to secure 208th place with 99.5 points.

Sabah advanced 9 positions and now ranks 400th with 62.25 points.

Turan Tovuz moved up 2 places to 494th with 53.75 points.

Neftchi fell 28 spots, landing at 537th with 50 points.

Sumgayit improved by 6 places, ranking 567th with 48 points.

Araz-Nakhchivan dropped 18 spots, ranking 648th with 43.75 points.

At the top of the rankings, Real Madrid leads the world with an impressive 441 points.

